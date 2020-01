Saudi Arabia rejects Turkish military interference in northern Syria, said the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while speaking at a session of the Arab Parliament in Egypt on Wednesday.

He also said the Arab region is undergoing political and economic changes while stressing the importance of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

Prince Faisal also pointed to Saudi Arabia providing more than $14 billion to help “our brothers” in Yemen.

