Ivanka Trump has come out in praise of Saudi Arabia and other countries whose economies have made major progress globally toward gender equality, according to a World Bank study that was released on Wednesday.
Great seeing some big progress in countries w/ the most-improved scores in this yrs @WorldBank WBL Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Bahrain, DRC, Djibouti, Jordan, and Tunisia. See the reforms made & those that remain⬇️https://t.co/TaK9B3e57g— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2020
NEW: The @WorldBank's 2020 WBL Report shows the global avg score is 75.2, meaning the avg woman has ¾ of the legal rights for economic empowerment afforded to men. Removing the legal barriers that prevent women from working is a core pillar of #WGDP https://t.co/SKy5JbQ6s4— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2020
This success comes as a result of the huge number of social and economic reforms that have been made by the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. 👍 Saudi Arabia has become a motivating environment for entrepreneurs whether they're men or women. 🙏— محمد السلطان (@mohd_alsultan9) January 16, 2020
That is right we are seeing this in the ground, Saudi women are working now everywhere and this part of Saudi vision 2030 that MBS created 🇸🇦— مشعل العصيمي (@alosaimi_007) January 16, 2020
