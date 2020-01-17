Ivanka Trump has come out in praise of Saudi Arabia and other countries whose economies have made major progress globally toward gender equality, according to a World Bank study that was released on Wednesday.

“Great seeing some big progress in countries with the most-improved scores in this year’s World Bank WBL Report,” tweeted Ivanka.

Great seeing some big progress in countries w/ the most-improved scores in this yrs @WorldBank WBL Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Bahrain, DRC, Djibouti, Jordan, and Tunisia. See the reforms made & those that remain⬇️https://t.co/TaK9B3e57g — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2020

The World Bank’s “Women, Business and the Law 2020” Report measures gender inequality in the law and tracks 190 economies.

Saudi Arabia’s economy made the biggest progress globally toward gender equality since 2017 in the WBL 2020 Report at 70.6 points out of 100, a dramatic increase from its previous score of 31.8 points.

Saudi Arabia, according to the World Bank press release, made advances in women’s mobility, sexual harassment, retirement age and economic activity.

The study found the Kingdom enacted reforms in six out of eight indicators associated with women’s economic empowerment, from June 2017 to September 2019.

The other countries in the list were: UAE, Nepal, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Bahrain, DRC, Djibouti, Jordan, and Tunisia.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka has been promoting the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (WDGP) Initiative, which was launched in February 2019 to benefit women in developing countries.

“Report shows the global average score is 75.2, meaning the average woman has three-fourth of the legal rights for economic empowerment afforded to men. Removing the legal barriers that prevent women from working is a core pillar of WGDP,” she pointed out.

NEW: The @WorldBank's 2020 WBL Report shows the global avg score is 75.2, meaning the avg woman has ¾ of the legal rights for economic empowerment afforded to men. Removing the legal barriers that prevent women from working is a core pillar of #WGDP https://t.co/SKy5JbQ6s4 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2020

Ivanka also lamented the fact that 90 economies still prohibit women from working in the same jobs/industries as men.

“Removing the legal barriers is a core mission of WGDP,” she said.

Several Twitter users thanked the president’s daughter for sharing the report, and said they owed the recent reforms in the country to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This success comes as a result of the huge number of social and economic reforms that have been made by the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. 👍 Saudi Arabia has become a motivating environment for entrepreneurs whether they're men or women. 🙏 — محمد السلطان (@mohd_alsultan9) January 16, 2020

That is right we are seeing this in the ground, Saudi women are working now everywhere and this part of Saudi vision 2030 that MBS created 🇸🇦 — مشعل العصيمي (@alosaimi_007) January 16, 2020

Last Update: Friday, 17 January 2020 KSA 06:51 - GMT 03:51