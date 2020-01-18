UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Friday that his country “unreservedly” supports Germany in its efforts in hosting the Berlin peace conference on Libya.

He tweeted that “the UAE unreservedly supports German efforts in convening the conference & the international community’s goals of peace & stability in Libya.”

The minister added that he is “Looking foreword to a successful Berlin Conference” and stressed the joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a conference in Berlin on Sunday must try to get a weapons embargo enforced again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the peace conference on Libya in Germany on Sunday, as world powers step up efforts to find a lasting ceasefire.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Saturday, 18 January 2020 KSA 00:15 - GMT 21:15