UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Friday that his country “unreservedly” supports Germany in its efforts in hosting the Berlin peace conference on Libya.
Looking foreword to a successful Berlin Conference in our joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya. The UAE unreservedly supports German efforts in convening the conference & the international community’s goals of peace & stability in Libya.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) January 17, 2020
