The death toll from the missile attack on a Yemeni military training camp in the city of Marib on Saturday has risen to 60 military personnel and wounding dozens.

Earlier reports quoting medical and military sources about the attack on the camp in Dhamar had put the death toll at 25, with dozens wounded.



Al Arabiya sources pointed out that the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a double attack with ballistic missiles and drones on the camp, with shelling also targeting a mosque inside the camp while the soldiers were praying.



Meanwhile, the Yemeni Army with the support of the Arab coalition continued its shelling on militia sites in the Nahham front, northeast of Sanaa.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Marib attack “will only make us steadfast and persistent.”



“We are engaged in an open battle with Iranian-backed militias, the statement said, and called on the Yemeni people “to rally around in support of legitimacy in the country and the Yemeni Army.”

Last Update: Sunday, 19 January 2020 KSA 01:05 - GMT 22:05