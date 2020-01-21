The Yemeni army destroyed an Iran-backed Houthi battalion and killed several Houthi leaders, according to Yemeni military sources on Tuesday.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced Tuesday morning that it achieved “great” victories in the Nahm front, east of the capital Sanaa, noting that dozens of Houthis were killed and wounded.

“The National Army managed to liberate a mountain range area in the Nahm Front east of the capital, which was under the control of the Houthi militias, pointing to the army’s continued progress in the midst of desertion and a major collapse amongst [the Houthis],” said a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces' media center on Twitter.

According to a Yemeni military source, the army killed the Houthi batallion’s leader Jaber al-Muayyad and Houthi leader Yahya Mohammed Naser Fadeel, who was reportedly the recruiting officer for the Nahm Front, along with dozens of Houthi militia members.

The report comes after a Houthi missile and drone attack on a training camp in Yemen killed 79 soldiers and wounded 150 on Saturday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 08:01 - GMT 05:01