At least five Houthi militia leaders were killed during confrontations with the Yemeni army, most of whom are related to the group's ambassador in Iran, according to Al Arabiya sources.

No further details were provided.

Major General Sagheer Bin Aziz, the commander of joint operations at the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, called earlier on Wednesday on the National Army to advance towards Sanaa to recover it from the Houthi militia.

The call for the commander of joint operations comes at a time when the Yemeni army, with the support of the Arab Coalition, is fighting battles against the militias and achieving landslide victories along the Nehm front, amid major Houthi reverses and losses.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 17:26 - GMT 14:26