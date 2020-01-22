Watch the Geopolitical Outlook: The Middle East and North Africa panel at the World Economic Forum 2020 live here:

The panel features Oman's Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah discussing global challenges in the wake of Sultan Qaboos' death.

A central theme is the fight against extremism.

“We've won battles, but we did not win the wars,” said Jordan's Prime Minister Omar Al Razzaz.

“We need to change the environment that extremism operates in, so that we don’t see ISIS version 3, or ISIS version 4,” he added.

When asked about Turkey's expanding role in the region, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Israel-Palestine, Syria, and Yemen.

On Syria, Cavusoglu described the situation on the ground as "not very promising" and said that the Syrian regime had been increasing its aggression in Idlib province.

"We have been working with the Russians and others to accomodate the ceasefire there, but it has not been easy," he said.

