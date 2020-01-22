Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan stressed on Wednesday the need to remove Sudan from the American list of terrorism-sponsoring countries during a meeting with the US Special Envoy for Sudan Ambassador Donald Booth.

Kattan noted the positive American statements in this regard.

During the meeting, Kattan affirmed the Kingdom’s support for Sudan’s security and stability and the fulfillment of the aspirations of its brotherly people.

Kattan stressed the necessity of coordination and cooperation with all regional and friendly countries to prevent those who are obstructing the transitional period from achieving its goals and to provide full support to Sudan.

The US government added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations that then-President Omar al-Bashir’s Islamist government was supporting terrorist groups.

The designation makes Sudan technically ineligible for debt relief and financing from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Congress needs to approve a removal.

Al-Bashir was toppled by the military last year. A civilian transitional government, formed in August, agreed with the United States that it could start engaging with international institutions while still on the list.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 18:39 - GMT 15:39