Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the United States denied on Wednesday “absurd” media reports claiming that the Kingdom hacked the mobile phone of Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos, and called for an investigation.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” the embassy said on its official Twitter page.

A UK media report quoted unnamed sources saying that the Kingdom had hacked Bezos’s mobile phone using a video message that was infected with a virus.

Bezos and Amazon Inc have yet to comment.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55