Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was open to talks with Tehran “but it is really up to Iran.”
He also said, in an interview with Reuters at Davos, that Iran would have to accept it “cannot further its regional agenda through violence” as a condition for any talks.
