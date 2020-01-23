Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirate’s airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.
Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the world’s third busiest airport, will be thermally screened, Dubai Airports said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?