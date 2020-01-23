An Indian nurse working at a hospital in southern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus amid an outbreak that has killed 17 people in China, India’s minister of state for external affairs said on Thursday.

“About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus," said Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs.

The nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and “is recovering well,” he added.

The virus, originating in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The outbreak has infected more than 600 people and killed 17.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 18:38 - GMT 15:38