The idea that the Saudi Crown Prince would hack Jeff Bezos’s phone is “absolutely silly,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday.

“I think absurd is exactly the right word,” he added in an interview with Reuters.

The United Nations commented Wednesday on a report suggesting that a WhatsApp message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was used to hack the mobile phone of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Prince said that the UN statement is based on a report by a private company “that has not been vetted by any different agency.”

He added that the report has “no hard evidence to substantiate the claims it’s making” in its conclusions.

