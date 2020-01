The Saudi Center For Disease Prevention and Control tweeted on Thursday that there were: “No cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Saudi Arabia so far.”

No cases of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in #Saudi_Arabia so far.



Events of public health concern are published daily at: https://t.co/JnQRmarvZ5#SCDC #Weqaya — المركز الوطني للوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحتها (@SaudiCDC) January 23, 2020

Saudi Arabia has started screening passengers arriving from China and has taken other preventive measures following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, the kingdom’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56