Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Tehran is open to dialogue with its Gulf neighbors.

“Iran remains open to dialogue and we announce our readiness to participate in any activity which serves the region’s interest. We welcome any step that brings back hope to the people of the region and gives it [the region] stability and prosperity,” Zarif said in a tweet in Arabic.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was open to talks with Tehran “but it is really up to Iran.”

He also said, in an interview with Reuters at Davos, that Iran would have to accept it “cannot further its regional agenda through violence” as a condition for any talks.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24