The Yemeni army on Wednesday dismantled two cells working for the Iran-linked Houthi militia in Marib.

The two cells were monitoring the movements of the Yemeni national army, according to a security source who added that military maps and communication devices linked to the Houthi militia in Sarwah in north Yemen were confiscated.

Last Saturday, the Houthis killed at least 79 Yemeni soldiers and wounded 150 more in a missile and drone attack on a training camp in Marib, located east of the capital Sanaa, in one of the deadliest attacks of the five-year-old civil war.

In a related development, a woman was killed and six other civilians were injured when a rocket launched by the Houthis fell on a house in Marib, according to medical sources.

Since last week, the Houthis escalated their attacks in Marib, targeting civilian neighborhoods after heavy losses at the hands of the Yemeni army, supported by the Arab coalition, in Nahm, Sarwah, and al-Jawf.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 00:58 - GMT 21:58