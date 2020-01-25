Saudi Arabia is calling on its citizens in China’s Wuhan province to communicate with them to prepare for an evacuation, the Kingdom’s embassy said via its Twitter account, amid heightened fears over the spread of a coronavirus that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41.SHOW MORE
