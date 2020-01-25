The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan marked on Saturday the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with a tweet denouncing hatred and racism.

“On the memory of the Nazi Holocaust, we stand with humanity in its rejection of racism, hatred and extremism. We together remember the lives that were lost so that these crimes against humanity would not be repeated,” Sheikh Abdullah said in a tweet.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the January 27, 1945, liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi German death camp by Soviet forces, world leaders gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday to commemorate the Holocaust.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran “the most antisemitic regime on the planet.”

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed al-Issa, led a high delegation interfaith visit of Muslim religious leaders to the site of the Auschwitz Nazi German death camp.

The delegation also visited on Thursday the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, which documents the history of the Jews, with the aim of expressing a religious feeling towards the crimes committed by the Nazis.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 January 2020 KSA 15:07 - GMT 12:07