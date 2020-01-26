نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
There have been no recorded cases of the deadly coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The country is taking precautionary measures to prevent an outbreak in the Kingdom, the ministry added.
-Developing
