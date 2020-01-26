Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday for the second time within a week for talks on security in the Arabian Gulf.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?