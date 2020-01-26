Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday for the second time within a week for talks on security in the Arabian Gulf.

Alawi was making the visit to Tehran on the tail end of his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which Zarif skipped after scheduling changes to the annual event.

Alawi and Zarif discussed “bilateral cooperation regarding the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized their governments’ will... to guarantee maritime and energy security for all,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It was their second meeting in the Iranian capital since Tuesday and at least their fourth encounter since late July.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 18:07 - GMT 15:07