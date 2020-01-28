The Arab Coalition backing the Yemeni legitimate government announced on Monday the launch of an air bridge to transfer critically ill Yemeni civilians abroad for treatment.

The coalition said that the launch of the air bridge is done in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The coalition added that the patients will be transferred for treatment to Egypt and Jordan.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the coalition forces, said this step is in accordance “with the humanitarian and relief efforts and in support of the fellow Yemeni people” by alleviating the suffering of those with chronic diseases.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition’s decision to launch the bridge came in accordance with a humanitarian initiative announced on May 14, 2018.

