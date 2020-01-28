Iranian singer Amirhossein Maghsoudloo, known as “Amir Tataloo,” was arrested in Turkey at Tehran’s request on Tuesday, and risks being extradited to Iran, according to his social media.

“They said the Iranian government wants me,” Tataloo wrote in an Instagram post, after an earlier post showing him in handcuffs.

Iran’s police spokesman confirmed Tataloo’s arrest by Turkish police at the regime’s request.

“At the request of the judiciary, Iran requested an Interpol red notice on Tataloo which resulted in his arrest in Turkey,” Ahmad Nourian said, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

A “red notice” is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Prior to his arrest, Tataloo was getting ready to leave Turkey for London, according to posts on his Instagram.

His social media manager, known as Ronak, said that Tataloo had received a visa to go to the UK and was arrested as he was about to leave Turkey.

“Amir’s life is currently in danger,” said Ronak, expressing concern over the possibility of Tataloo being extradited to Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 KSA 16:24 - GMT 13:24