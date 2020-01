Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz al-Thani as the country's new prime minister, after accepting the resignation of former Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, reported the royal court.



Qatar's new Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will also hold the post of interior minister, the emir's office said on Tuesday.



Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defense and trade ministries remained unchanged

