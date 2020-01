Kuwait asked its nationals on Wednesday not to travel to Shanghai due to the coronavirus epidemic, also known as corona, state news agency KUNA reported.

Over 6,000 people have been infected with the virus and over 130 people have died so far. The virus started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019, and has since spread to various neighboring countries and as far as France and the US.



Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 13:58 - GMT 10:58