A new coronavirus case has been diagnosed in members of a family from China's central city of Wuhan, state news agency WAM on Wednesday quoted the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates as saying.



It was not immediately clear how many people were infected by the virus, which is also known by many as corona.



The health ministry and government media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed more than 100 people in China and has infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China.

As cases are recorded in an increasing number of countries around the world, other states have begun screening processes in airports for flights coming in from China. Here is a timeline of the spread.

The symptoms of the virus range from nothing to a cough and virus - to eventually death. Al Arabiya English has put together a video and instructions of how to protect yourself from the virus here.

In the Middle East, Jordan has also reported a case of coronavirus.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 09:10 - GMT 06:10