The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.



The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email.



"This Advisory is not classified as a Maritime Security Event and has not been verified by UKMTO," the email said.

A spokesman for the US Navy's fifth fleet says they aware of an incident off the coast of UAE’s Sharjah and that they are monitoring the situation.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10