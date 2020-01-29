Saudi Arabia's King Salman affirmed the kingdom's steadfast support for Palestinian rights in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency.

King Salman said he stands by the Palestinian people and supports "their options and what achieves their hopes and aspirations," according to the SPA report.

Another statement from Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry voiced appreciation for the new US peace plan for the Mideast.

“The Kingdom appreciates the efforts made by the Trump administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and encourages the initiation and direct negotiations of peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides,” the foreign ministry statement read.

