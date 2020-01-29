Saudi Arabia supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry says in a statement after the White House announced its Middle East peace plan.

“The Kingdom appreciates the efforts made by the Trump administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and encourages the initiation and direct negotiations of peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides,” the foreign ministry statement read.

The statement also urged both sides to address their differences on any aspects of US President Donald Trump’s administration’s plan through direct negotiations in order to push the peace process and move forward to reach an agreement that will fulfill the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.”

Trump announced his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace at a White House event with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing at his side. It includes what Trump called a four-year freeze by Israel on new settlement activity.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 01:04 - GMT 22:04