Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia has targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Jizan on the Red Sea, its military spokesman said on Wednesday in comments reported by the group’s Al Masirah TV.
Aramco declined to comment on the report.
The military spokesman also said the group had targeted the Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait military base and other sensitive targets in Saudi Arabia “with a large number of rockets and drones.”
