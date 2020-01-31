Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the director-general of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) discussed the Kingdom’s upcoming cultural initiatives and programs in a meeting on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Crown Prince and Director-General Audrey Azoulay reviewed the plans and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the country and the organization.

The meeting was in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, the sweeping set of programs and reforms announced in 2016 which are set to liberalize the economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues, as well as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh.

Last Update: Friday, 31 January 2020 KSA 08:10 - GMT 05:10