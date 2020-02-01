Kuwait’s ministry of foreign affairs advised its citizens against traveling to China and called upon Kuwaiti citizens currently in China to quickly leave amid fears from the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said, citing a ministry statement on Friday.
The statement also called on Kuwaiti citizens to keep away from other countries in which the virus appeared.
