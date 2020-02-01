The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the diagnosis of a new case of coronavirus infection in a person coming from Wuhan, China, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The infected person is receiving the necessary treatment and his condition is stable, the report said.
