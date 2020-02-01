The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the diagnosis of a new case of coronavirus infection in a person coming from Wuhan, China, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.



The infected person is receiving the necessary treatment and his condition is stable, the report said.

With this new case, the number of those infected with coronavirus in the UAE has gone up to five.

Four people from a Chinese family were diagnosed with coronavirus, state news agency WAM had reported on January 29. The family infected with the coronavirus was also from the city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the virus were detected.



Dr. Hussein al-Rand, an assistant undersecretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, speaking to Al Arabiya English on Thursday had said the family members were in “stable condition” and will be released in 14 days.

Last Update: Saturday, 1 February 2020 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09