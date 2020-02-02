Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.
Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the students to Saudi Arabia, the report said. It did not say when the evacuation took place.
Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has become the epicenter of a virus outbreak which has killed at least 304 and infected 14,000 people.
