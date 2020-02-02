A tourist was lashed 80 times in eastern Iran on Saturday for drinking alcohol, state media reported.

“More than one and a half liters of alcoholic drinks were found on a bus carrying tourists,” the public prosecutor of the city of Tabas Amir Zare Hosseini said on Saturday, adding that there were “images and videos showing an individual drinking alcohol.”

The sentence was not appealed by the tourist, according to Hosseini.

Alcohol consumption has been illegal in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Over 100 offenses are punishable by flogging in Iran, including theft, assault, and drinking or selling alcohol.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 18:36 - GMT 15:36