The Saudi Arabian students evacuated from China are not infected with coronavirus, also known as corona, the Saudi Health Ministry announced Monday on Twitter.



The statement means that Saudi Arabia still has no officially confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus, which continues to spread from China and has killed 363 people globally.



Ten students arrived in the Kingdom and were put under medical observation immediately after being evacuated from the coronavirus epicenter, Wuhan, on Sunday.



The students will be in quarantine for a total of 14 days in order to undergo additional precautionary medical exams, said the ministry.



Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34