Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting in Riyadh on Monday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis where they discussed aspects of bilateral relations across various fields.

During the meeting, both also discussed opportunities for strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Greece as well as recent regional developments, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment; Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Khalid Al-Humaidan, Chief of General Intelligence; Essam bin Ibrahim Bait Almal, Saudi Ambassador to Greece, and the Greek Prime Minister's accompanying delegation,” according to a statement on SPA.

Earlier in the day, Mitsotakis met with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Royal Court upon his arrival to Riyadh on an official state visit.

Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57