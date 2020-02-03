The UAE suspended all flights to China except for Beijing, beginning on Wednesday, February 5, said a statement from the official WAM news agency.

The announcement comes amid fears of the coronavirus epidemic that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed 362 people and infected 17,300 so far since the outbreak in early January.

Other airliners had already banned flights to China, although Pakistan bucked the trend on Monday by announcing it would resume flights.

As of Monday the UAE said there had been five cases of coronavirus in the country, all of which were Chinese tourists from Wuhan.

The UAE has given health advice, including to avoid the traditional nose-to-nose greeting, to avoid the potential spread of the virus.

