Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved 11 new cultural bodies, as part of the Kingdom’s plans to enhance and diversify its economy, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The announcement came during a meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Each body will be responsible for developing a specific sector, which are: the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, the Fashion Authority, the Film Authority, the Visual Arts Authority, the Museums Authority, the Theater and Performing Arts Authority, the Libraries Authority, the Music Authority, and the Culinary Arts Authority.

The Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud will oversee the different authorities to ensure that the their vision aligns with the Kingdom’s own Vision 2030 plan, a set of reforms aimed at diversifying the country’s economy.

Saudi Arabia has introduced several reforms in recent years, including hosting musical concerts, opening movie theaters, and allowing tourists entry into the country.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05