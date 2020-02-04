Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian cause and expressed its support of the Palestinian people, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

King Salman briefed the council on a recent telephone call he had with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in which he reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support.

The Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah al-Shabanah told SPA that the cabinet noted the efforts made by the Kingdom in support of the people of Palestine, including the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The cabinet also expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the United States’ to develop a peace plan between Israel and Palestine.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51