Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani said on Wednesday that a Houthi missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the city of Marib killed four children and four women, while others remain unaccounted for, under the rubble.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist crime committed by the ‘mercenaries of Tehran - the Houthi militia,’” al-Iryani said in a series of tweets.

He said the missile attack targeted the al-Rawda neighborhood in Marib, located east of the capital Sanaa, adding that the city is subjected to repeated attacks by ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Al-Iryani said that these attacks are happening amid complete silence from the international community and amid inactions by the UN special envoy Martin Griffiths in condemning and stopping these attacks.

On Friday, a UN report obtained by AFP revealed that the Houthi militia are in possession of new weapons similar to those produced in Iran, in potential violation of a UN arms embargo.

Some of the new weapons, which the militia have possessed since 2019, “have technical characteristics similar to arms manufactured in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said the report, which was compiled by a panel of UN experts tasked with monitoring the embargo.

Last Update: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 KSA 22:11 - GMT 19:11