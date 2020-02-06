Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz assured China’s President Xi Jinping of the Kingdom’s support to his country’s fight to overcome the coronavirus outbreak, during a phone conversation on Thursday.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques issued directives to the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) to provide aid to China in its measures to bring the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) outbreak under control.

King Salman expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and said he wished those who are being treated from the virus a speedy recovery.

For his part, President Xi expressed his appreciation to King Salman for his keen interest and strong support.

The World Health Organization has declared the flu-like virus a global health emergency, and experts say much is still unknown, including how the virus is transmitted and how deadly it is.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46