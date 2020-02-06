Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz assured China’s President Xi Jinping of the Kingdom’s support to his country’s fight to overcome the coronavirus outbreak, during a phone conversation on Thursday.SHOW MORE
