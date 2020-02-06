Pilots of an Emirates passenger jet that crashed in 2016 while attempting to abort a landing in Dubai failed to notice that the Boeing 777’s engine thrust settings remained too low and cut short a procedure, investigators said on Thursday.



All 300 passengers and crew were safely evacuated but a firefighter died tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, arriving from India, caught fire after skidding along the Dubai airport runway on its fuselage in August 2016.



The Federal Aviation Authority said pilots of flight EK521 tried to abort the landing after the plane’s main wheels had already touched down, cutting off access to full engine power.



“The flight crew did not effectively scan and monitor the primary flight instrumentation parameters during the landing and the attempted go-around,” it said in a final report.



It recommended that Emirates enhance go-around training for its pilots and that manufacturer Boeing enhance its crew alerting system and manual to deal with such eventualities.

In a statement, Emirates said it welcomed the publication of the report and has taken steps to enhance its operating procedures.



“We would like to once again express our sorrow and convey our condolences to the family of the firefighter who lost his life while responding to the accident. We would also like to recognize our teams on the aircraft and on the ground that day, who responded to the emergency in an exemplary fashion and ensured the safe evacuation of everyone on board EK521,” said Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha.

“In addition to actions identified in the Final Report, Emirates has also proactively taken the appropriate steps to further enhance our operating procedures based on our own internal investigation, as well as on a thorough review of the Preliminary Report and Interim Report. These actions were taken in conjunction with our regulator, the UAE GCAA. It is a positive validation of our robust internal process that the majority of our own findings and recommendations are included in the final report,” the statement added.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01