US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on a diplomatic mission this month, announced the US State Department on Wednesday.

Pompeo will be in Riyadh from February 19 to 21 to discuss regional issues including Iran and Yemen, according to the State Department. Pompeo is set to leave the US on February 13 and will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, and Ethiopia before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

After Riyadh, Pompeo will head to Oman where he is set to meet Sultan Haitham and express his condolences on the death of former Sultan Qaboos.

Pompeo’s trip comes amid regional tension following last month’s Iranian missile attack on bases hosting US troops in Iraq in response to a US airstrike which killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Saudi Arabia has voiced its concern over Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and called for de-escalation.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46