The Arab Coalition said that it responded to a distress call from a fishing boat carrying Egyptian fishermen in the Red Sea early on Wednesday which sank due to an explosion from a naval mine planted by the Houthi militia, rescuing three fishermen while three others were killed in the incident.SHOW MORE
