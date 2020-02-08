Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to seven, the country’s health ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Ministry stated that all necessary precautions are being taken in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country in order to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents.

