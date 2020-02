The Yemeni National Army said its forces have shot down a drone launched by the Iranian-allied Houthi militia over As Safra district of Saada governorate.

According to an army official, the ground defenses shot down the drone which was approaching an area controlled by the Yemeni army.

Brigadier General Muhammad al-Ghunaimi said that after assembling the parts of the destroyed Houthi drone, it appeared to be Iranian-made.

The downing of the Houthi drone did not cause any casualties or damages.

In a potential violation of a UN arms embargo, a recent UN report revealed that the Houthis are in possession of new weapons similar to those produced in Iran.

