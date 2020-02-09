A team of medical volunteers performed life-saving cardiac surgery on a young Mauritanian girl, after her mother traveled long distances to try and save her daughter’s life, according to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

The team of doctors, who are part of KSrelief’s Volunteer Medical Campaign for Open-heart Surgeries and Catheterizations in Mauritania, operated on the girl after her mother was told that the surgery could not be done in the country.

“I thank God, and then I thank King Salman that my daughter was treated,” the mother said.

The girl and her mother had traveled for hours to Mauritania’s capital city Nouakchott to meet with doctors from KSrelief, who agreed to operate.

“I heard about the Saudi mission, and I was waiting for it for three months. I did not leave Nouakchott [to go back to my home village] while I was waiting for the mission,” the girl’s mother said.

KSrelief signed agreements with the Muslim World League organization in 2019 to send volunteer medical teams to conduct open-heart surgeries, catheterizations, and thyroid cancer surgeries in Mauritania, Niger and Morocco.

Last Update: Sunday, 9 February 2020 KSA 19:49 - GMT 16:49