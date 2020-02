A new case of the coronavirus was diagnosed in an Indian national in the UAE on Monday, UAE health authorities revealed.

With the new case registered, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE is now eight.

According to officials, all the eight cases are stable, except one.

On Sunday, the UAE announced that a 73-year-old Chinese woman who contracted the deadly coronavirus has been cured, making her the first person in the country to beat the virus.

Liu Yujia, the Chinese citizen, received treatment in one of the country's hospitals, state news agency WAM reported.

Two new cases of the lethal virus were detected in the country on Saturday, the UAE’s health ministry said on Twitter.

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 21:38 - GMT 18:38