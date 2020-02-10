Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed on Monday issues related to the Arabian Gulf region with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

King Salman congratulated Nayef al-Hajraf on his appointment, which was approved on December 10 after a ministerial meeting held ahead of the 40th GCC Summit in Riyadh, SPA reported.

The secretary-general also praised King Salman’s efforts to improve cooperation between the six member nations of the GCC, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz meets with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef al-Hajraf. (SPA)

Al-Hajraf will officially begin his term in April 2020, succeeding Bahrain’s Abdul Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani.

The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Affairs Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Assistant to the King’s Secretary Tamim bin Abdulaziz al-Salem.

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24