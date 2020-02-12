Violators of any international humanitarian laws will be held accountable in accordance with the rules and regulations of each coalition state, the spokesperson of the Arab Coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki told reporters in London on Wednesday.

“The Joint Command of the Coalition has referred investigation outcomes files on cases of incidents and RoE (rules of engagement) non-compliance to relevant countries, the files include documents and evidence to complete regulatory action on accountability,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

“Judicial authorities have commenced court proceedings, sentencing will be announced soon as a final sentence is reached,” he said.

“The Coalition affirms commitment to rules and provisions of International Humanitarian Law, and hold violators of IHL, if there be any, accountable in accordance with rules and regulations of each Coalition state,” al-Maliki added.

The Arab Coalition supporting the UN-recognized government of Yemen has been fighting against Houthi militias for nearly five years.

The Houthis have been accused of war crimes such as using Yemeni citizens as human shields. The Houthi violations of international laws include holding dozens of women without bringing them to trial or charging them with a crime, often torturing the detainees and blackmailing their families, according to one rights group.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40